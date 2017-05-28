IfeanyiUbah Brace Hero Obaje Eyes NPFL Title After Pillars Win

By Johnny Edward:

FC IfeanyiUbah striker Godwin Obaje says the Anambra Warriors are strong contenders for the Nigerian Professional Football League title this season following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Kano Pillars, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Obaje who finished as the highest scorer in the NPFL last season with 18 goals playing for Wikki Tourists scored a brace for FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday to avenge his side’s 3-0 defeat in the hands of Pillars in Kano on matchday 1.

Sunday’s victory shot FC IfeanyiUbah to third place in the NPFL table with 34 points from 21 games, five points adrift of leaders Plateau United.

Obaje now has nine goals so far in the NPFL. The win also extended FC IfeanyiUbah’s unbeaten run to eight games.

The 20-year-old striker told Completesportsnigeria.com after his side’s victory on Sunday that the triumph showed their intent in the league this season after a slow start to the campaign.

“We are among the favourites for the title and we want to keep working hard to close the gap on the league leaders Plateau United,” Obaje told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We still have more (17) games to play and hopefully we can continue winning to achieve our aim of clinching a continental ticket.

“We will build on this performance and hopefully go on to win the title.”

