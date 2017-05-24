IFTTT advances smart homes by expanding its Applet platform for Makers

IFTTT, the platform that facilitates links between devices, websites, and apps, is making it easier to customize those connections. Now, developers can create entirely custom routines and make them publicly available.

The post IFTTT advances smart homes by expanding its Applet platform for Makers appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

