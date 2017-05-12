Pages Navigation Menu

IG Idris begs Nigerian Government to recruit additional 50,000 policemen

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to recruit additional 50,000 persons into the force. According to the police boss, the call for recruitment became imperative to attain the UN requirement of 1 police officer to 400 citizens of a country. Idris made this plea while speaking […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

