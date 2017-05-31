Igbo commend Kanu over sit-at-home directive

By Emeka Mamah

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, Igbo Youth Movement, IYM and the Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, have commended the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for “a successful” sit-at-home protest which paralysed the entire Eastern Region and beyond on May 30, 2017.

The ECA no one in doubt of Ndigbo’s preference for freedom as opposed to eternal servitude in Nigeria, while both the IYM and IWA said that the IPOB founder, Nnamdi Kanu was “their leader in whom,” they were well pleased.

In their separate reactions over the outcome of the civil disobedience, which paralysed Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo States and partially grounded Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Asaba in Delta, as well as Bayelsa State, the three Igbo sociocultural groups further lauded Kanu for directing the sit-at-home in the entire region and beyond stressing that the exercise must be repeated often.

The ECA which reacted through its Publicity Secretary, Rev Fr John Odey, said, “We congratulate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB for a very successful display of their popularity for the whole world to see on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

“By the word of mouth, Nnamdi Kanu paralyzed the entire eastern region and beyond by locking down the zone completely.

“The lesson here is threefold, one, our people showed all, their loyalty to the IPOB, two our people also openly announced their total rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted, and finally our people decided to leave no one in doubt of our preference for freedom as opposed to eternal servitude.

“For this great feat, we thank Kanu for a job well done and pledge our total support. We are also saying, let’s do it again sometime soon.

“The fact that Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States complied partially, while the entire South East was completely shut down, says much about Kanu’s electrifying popularity, something, even his traducers cannot deny.

“Tuesday, May 30, marked a new day in the leadership equation of Eastern Nigeria. All the leaders without followers, who have been deceiving themselves, have been finally put in their proper place. “For 47 years these fake leaders held our people hostage, while they only took very good care of themselves, their families and girlfriends, they even found it hard to speak up for our people, it was that bad, Our people now know who their true leaders are. Bravo Nnamdi Kanu, we are very proud of you.

“Never again will fake leaders impose themselves on our people any more. Leadership is about sacrifice, sincerity, dedication and total commitment to the group interest as opposed to individual interest.

“Our people stand with Nnamdi Kanu. They demonstrated that boldly and fearlessly on Tuesday, May. Glory be to God.”

Also, the IYM which reacted through its Founder and Deputy National Secretary of Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu- Uko said, “Nnamdi my brother has broken the jinx. He has successfully done that, which they thought couldn’t be done. He commands the loyalty of our people, and that’s a wonderful thing. He is our leader in whom we are well pleased.

“Our people, especially the younger generation have been craving for a sincere leader they would follow, one who will not trade them off, they believe they have been stuck with imposed leaders thrown up by the incongruent, strange and unitary Nigerian structure.

“They have helplessly watched over the years as INEC, Wadata Plaza and Aso Villa imposed leaders on them.

“Tuesday May 30, was a great opportunity for them to tell the world: Nnamdi Kanu is our leader. He lives in our hearts. Their total compliance to the IPOB sit at home order is a powerful statement. Its implications is not lost on the powers that be. It’s a watershed in our history, with far reaching consequences.

“The issue now is how do we use this to get a better deal for our people? How well can the gains from this great event be properly and intelligently harnessed and used for the common good of all. Nnamdi has done very well. I congratulate him.”

Also reacting, the Leader of Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, Chief (Mrs) Marie Okwo said, “Our great son, Nnamdi Kanu, has again proven beyond any doubt whatever, that he is in charge of this region, he loves his people and his people loves him too.

“It is so clear, even the blind can see it. IPOB is the largest mass movement in the world today. The people are hundred percent behind them. They said so in no uncertain terms on Tuesday.

If the oppressors cannot read the handwriting on the wall, good luck to them. Our message to the world on 30th May was so clear; so unambiguous. This present Nigeria is totally unacceptable to us.

I assure you, the next time, we will completely lock down the whole country, he who has ears, let him hear.

“Our people have been very angry for 47 years, they just can’t take it anymore. The window to save Nigeria is fast closing. Kanu is our leader and we are very proud of him. “

