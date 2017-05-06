Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo deserve Presidency – Oyegun – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 6, 2017


Igbo deserve Presidency – Oyegun
ENUGU- NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odige-Oyegun has said that the Igbo deserve the presidency of Nigeria, going by their industry and history in Nigeria. National Chairman APC, Chief Odigie Oyegun. He also …
