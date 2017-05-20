Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo Man Weds Muslim Woman In Malaysia (Photos)

Posted on May 20, 2017

Inter-religion marriage… Here are photos from the wedding of an Igbo guy simply identified as Collins and his Muslim girlfriend which was held recently in Jasin District in Melaka, Malaysia..
The wedding saw friends and family members of the couple gather to grace the event and experience the diversity in culture.

 

