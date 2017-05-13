Igbo Youths to Okorocha: You are anti-Igbo

By CHARLES KUMOLU

National Association of Igbo Youths, has accused Imo State governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha of making inciting statements against the leadership of Anambra state, describing him as anti-Igbo.

The Imo helmsmen was reported to have said that no man born of a woman would stop the All Progressives Congress, APC, from taking over in Anambra State. Irked by the statement, the group in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary and National Secretary, said Okorocha’s statement was a threat to the security and stability of Anambra and the South East as a whole.

The statement reads: ‘’The attention of National Association of Igbo Youths been drawn to the threats, inflammatory and inciting statement made by a Fellow South Eastern Governor, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State against the administration of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Ndi-Aanambra and the Igbo Nation. ‘’The Imo State Governor had said that nothing would stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from taking over Anambra State in the November 18 governorship poll.

‘’Okorocha stated this while inaugurating the so called Rochas Peoples Movement in Anambra State on Monday 8th May 2017, said the main objective of the movement was to register grassroots presence in the state. We shall all come down here to deliver the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress” According to him “No man born of a woman can stop us from taking over Anambra State come November 18”.

‘’Ordinarily, we would have ignored Okorocha’s comments as a mere political oratory to cajole the people as is common in this clime, but beyond this it is important to point out the high level of inflammatory and inciting comment that is somewhat a declaration of war on the Anambra people.

‘’Why has Rochas who has failed woefully as Governor of his Imo state now taken it as a point to come to Anambra to do this if not to foment trouble?

