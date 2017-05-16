Igboekulie hails S-East govs on economic integration

By Charles Kumolu

Pan-Igbo socio-political association, Igboekulie, has commended the decision by governors of the South east to institute a commission on economic integration for the zone.

A statement jointly signed by Prince Ben Onuora and Mr. Benjamin Obidegwu, president and secretary respectively, said it had for long advocated for such a structure, adding that the group was excited given the roadmap allowed Igbo-speaking areas to adopt an inclusive economic plan.

The statement read in part: “The present steps and declarations must not be another dream designed to douse tensions and appease agitated minds. This programme must not be viewed as another political jamboree.

“It is, therefore, sacrosanct that the committee is given a free hand to propose practical solutions to the social and economic problems of the South east zone without any interference whatsoever from the governors or other politicians for that matter.

“We cannot continue to be poor in the midst of plenty. The South East zone, actually, was the first to have an independent power plant built within its boundaries.

“We must, therefore, seek urgent ways of fully resolving all issues between the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and Geometric Power in Aba, so that the power generated from Geometric can begin to impact the economy of the region.”

“A major factor in attracting investors even from within is the security of lives and property, the states owe themselves the duty of cooperation in security matters so that the menace of kidnapping and banditry are wiped out completely from the region.”

