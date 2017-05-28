Igbos are marginalised under Nigeria’s current political structure – Ohakim

Former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has called for a change of the current political system in the country which concentrates power at the centre, saying Igbos are largely marginalised under the arrangement. Ohakim made the call at the inaugural Chinua Achebe International Conference held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, on Saturday. He spoke […]

