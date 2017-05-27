Pages Navigation Menu

Igbos want Nigeria restructured – Ekweremadu

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on his Igbo kinsmen to avoid taking up arms in their struggle for freedom. According to him, the demand of Ndigbo from Nigeria was the restructuring of the federation to ensure equity and allow the people to actualise their potential. The Deputy Senate President […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

