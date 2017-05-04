Ighalo begins full training

Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that former Watford striker Odion Ighalo is back in contention to be called up for the Super Eagles African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The Changchun Yatai Marque signing had been on the sidelines for about two weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against Shanghai Shenhua in a Chinese Super League match.

But the good news for manager Gernot Rohr and the Super Eagles’ faithful is that Ighalo started running two days ago and without any discomfort.

The 27-year-old seems to be physically fine as he also participated in full training with his teammates at Changchun Yatai on Wednesday.

The post Ighalo begins full training appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

