Igho Pearl proffers solution to non-payment of Delta LG workers’ salaries

By Ephraim Oseji

As the non-payment of the salaries of Delta State local government workers continue to generate controversy, the Head of Operation of Onuesoke Foundation, Ms Igho Pearl, says the solution to the problem is for the government to create a data base and do biometrics of the staff.

According to her, this is the only way to know the actual number of local government workers entitled to earn salary and wipe out ghost workers.

Pearl, who spoke while delivering a lecture at a rural community development programme titled, ‘Sustainable Livelihood For Rural People”, sponsored by the Onuesoke Foundation, observed that the challenge of unpaid salary facing government at the local government level had to do with over- bloated workforce.

“The local government wage bill is over-bloated. We are yet to have a self-sustaining local government. The source of revenue in our local government which include tax, licence and others are not effectively harnessed. Most of the workers are unproductive. What should be done? There should be a data base. There should be proper screening and regular accreditation of the staff. The work force should be pruned. Ghost workers should be exorcised and those who not productive should be laid off,” she stated.

The post Igho Pearl proffers solution to non-payment of Delta LG workers' salaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

