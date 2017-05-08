Igiebor slams Rohr

•Retires from int’l duty

Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü midfielder Nosa Igiebor has made it clear that he will no longer honour calls to represent his home country, Nigeria.

The 26-year-old player was called up by Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia last October.

However, Igiebor did not play as the Super Eagles recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chipolopolo at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The former Real Betis and Lillestrøm SK midfielder says German tactician Rohr did not tell him why he wasn’t used during the crucial encounter.

“Yes, I granted an interview to a radio station in Nigeria,” Igiebor said.

“It’s true I’m no longer interested in playing for Nigeria as long as Rohr remains the coach. He disrespected me.

“He (Rohr) treated me like I’m nobody, I won’t honour any more calls unless if he assures me that I will play,” he added.

“I can’t watch players I’m better than play ahead of me.”

Igiebor has featured in nine Turkish Super Lig matches since joining Rizespor from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv in January 2017.

The post Igiebor slams Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

