Ignatius Ajuru University Admits 3,078 Students During Her 8th Matriculation Ceremony.

Posted on May 1, 2017

Ignatius Ajuru University of Eucation admits three thousand seventy eight (3078) students during her 8th matriculation ceremony. No fewer than Three thousand , seventy eight students were admitted into the Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education [IAUE] but only a total of one thousand, seven hundred and sixty seven students scaled through the various screening stages …

