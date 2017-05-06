Ignatius Ajuru University Expels 5 Students For exam Impersonation.
The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has expelled five students from the institution for examination impersonation. The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education ( IAUE), Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt, has expelled five Students from the institution. The University Examination Malpractice Panel had after a thorough investigation found them guilty of examination impersonation and recommended to …
The post Ignatius Ajuru University Expels 5 Students For exam Impersonation. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!