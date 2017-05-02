Ignatius Ajuru University Matriculates 1,767 Students And Urges Them To Make Reading A Habit.
Not fewer than 1,767 students admitted through the UTME and Direct Entry programmes in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has been matriculated for the 2016/2017 academic session. Students have been charged to make reading a hobby. The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele gave the charge during the eight matriculation …
