Ignatius Ajuru University Matriculates 1,767 Students And Urges Them To Make Reading A Habit.

Not fewer than 1,767 students admitted through the UTME and Direct Entry programmes in the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has been matriculated for the 2016/2017 academic session. Students have been charged to make reading a hobby. The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele gave the charge during the eight matriculation …

The post Ignatius Ajuru University Matriculates 1,767 Students And Urges Them To Make Reading A Habit. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

