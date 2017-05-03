IGP Idris wants to embarrass me – Wike insists
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has insisted on his claim that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is plotting to plant weapons and money in his Abuja residence, saying the plan was tantamount to a coup against an elected state governor. He said the IGP wants to embarrass him and create doubts […]
