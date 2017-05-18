IGP seeks legislation to ease arrest, prosecution of criminals in Africa

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has advocated for the promulgation of a legislation to make the arrest and prosecution of suspects within Africa easier.

Idris spoke to newsmen in the Algerian Capital,Aligiers, during the maiden edition of the General Assembly of the Union Mechanism for Police Commissions( AFRIPOL).

The IGP lamented:” Sometimes, if a criminal commits an offence in your country and escape to other countries, the Police usually find it difficult to bring him back home to face justice.

” The proposed law will therefore redress this ugly trend, hence, bolster the criminal justice system in the continent.

” This therefore means more efficiency and diligence in the operations of the various police commissions and forces in the continent.”

Idris further called for a stronger synergy between the police commissions, sharing of intelligence and sustained myriad of cooperation.

” This also means effective fight of cross border crimes and criminality, as well as enhanced internal security in the individual African countries.

” I am hereby commending Algeria for bringing together police chiefs from other sister African countries to brainstorm for better policing.

” This cooperation and strategy should be sustained so that law abiding citizens in the region can go to bed with their two eyes closed,” the Nigerian Police Boss, urged.

The post IGP seeks legislation to ease arrest, prosecution of criminals in Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

