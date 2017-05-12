Pages Navigation Menu

IGP seeks to recruit additional 155,000 policemen

INSPECTOR General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has said that the Nigeria Police Force needs additional 155,000 officers to adequately provide security for the country. IGP Idris disclosed that the proposal had been forwarded to the federal government for consideration. The police chief, who stated this at a two-day National Security Summit in Abuja yesterday, said […]

