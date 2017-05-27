IGP vows to deal with Biafra Agitators

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given orders to his men to deal appropraitely with the Biafra agitators who ordered the closure of markets in the South-East to mark the Biafra Day celebration. Various Biafran groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and …

The post IGP vows to deal with Biafra Agitators appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

