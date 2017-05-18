IGP’s crack squad storms kidnappers’ den in hunt for Evans

By Ifeanyi Okolie

LAGOS—Operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, yesterday, stormed house number 21, Pastor Asaye Close, New Igando, Lagos State, where an abductee, the owner of a multi-national pharmaceutical company, Donatus Dunu, was kept for months.

The operatives, who were led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, were spotted around the apartment where the business man escaped from last Friday and a large cache of arms and ammunition— four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and 40 fully-loaded magazines—were recovered.

They combed the area for clues that would aid their search for fleeing members of the notorious kidnap gang.

An operative, who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the detectives flew into Lagos, Tuesday evening, following a directive by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who had placed a bounty of N30 million for information that could lead to the arrest of the gang leader, known as Evans.

It was gathered that the IRT operatives ransacked the two bedroom apartment, where the kidnappers used as their hideout and rummaged through some properties left behind by the kidnappers.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappers have beenusing the apartment since 2015.

Vanguard gathered that the owner of the building, identified simply as Deaconess Molluscan, may not have known that the tenants were using the building for kidnapping activities.

Sources disclosed that a woman, who pretended to be married to a man who lives abroad, rented a section of the building from the owner in 2015 and handed it over to the kidnappers.

Residents narrate experience

Some residents, who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, for fear of attacks, disclosed that two male occupants lived in the building until last April, when a woman came and rented the other section of the building.

They stated that the male occupants, who are of Eastern extraction, rarely speak with people within the area.

One of the residents said: “Their gate is always shut and when they come out of their compound, they don’t talk to anyone. Nobody knows the kind of the job they do.

“We did not know they were kidnappers until the police raided the apartment and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Last April, when the owner of the building came and repaired the other apartment in the compound and placed it for rent, a woman came again and rented the apartment. We did not know that the woman was also a member of the gang.

“We discovered something was fishy last Friday when we saw them running with few of their belongings. At the moment, we are currently living in fear; we don’t know if these kidnappers would attack our community. We are begging the police to beef up security in our area.”

Another IRT operative, who spoke with Vanguard, also disclosed that the operatives stumbled on several documents that would aid their investigation in apprehending Evans and his gang members.

The post IGP’s crack squad storms kidnappers’ den in hunt for Evans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

