Iheanacho completes medicals in West Ham

By Monica Iheakam

Ahead of the proposed £24 million West Ham move, Super Eagles and Manchester City striker, yesterday completed his medicals.

Iheanacho, who scored Nigeria’s equalizer against Corsica , left Eagles training camp in Paris and took a return flight to Manchester on Saturday evening as he prepared to sort out his future with West Ham United.

According to reports monitored by Daily Sun Sunsport, West Ham was closing in on a deal to sign the 20 -year-old after Manchester City accepted a bid of £24 million for the Nigerian international.

Iheanacho had not been playing regularly since Pep Guardiola became manager of City and fallen down the pecking order at the club since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

He also had interests from Leicester, Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion plus clubs in the Bundesliga. City wanted to insert a buy-back option into the transfer.

The Hammers were looking to improve their forward options after both Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll were inconsistent in their performances this season. Should a deal go ahead, Iheanacho would be linking up with Pablo Zabaleta, who recently joined the Hammers from Manchester City.

According to some reports, Zabaleta played a role in talking Iheanacho into joining the Hammers after serving as a mentor to the 20-year-old at City.

Should the transfer go ahead, Iheanacho will become the most expensive footballer in Nigerian football history and the transfer sum would eclipse the £20 million that Chanchung Yatai forked out to lure Odion Ighalo in January.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

