Iheanacho handed cameo as City crush Palace 5-0 – TheCable

May 6, 2017


Iheanacho handed cameo as City crush Palace 5-0
Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho played a minor role as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad on Saturday. Iheanacho replaced Gabriel Jesus in the 84th minute of the game. Pep Guardiola's men, who are chasing Champions League …

