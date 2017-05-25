Iheanacho insists on Manchester City stay – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


Iheanacho insists on Manchester City stay
Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has said he has no plans to leave, despite being linked with Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and Everton. The Super Eagles star, who scored seven times in 28 games in the Premier League this season, failed to …
