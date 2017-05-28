Iheanacho Set To Undergo West Ham Medical

BY DICKSON AGBO

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to undergo a medical in France today with the English Premier League side, West Ham.

The Nigerian will team up with West Ham on a permanent deal, with Manchester City having the option of buying him back after two years. The 20 year old went down the pecking order at City following the arrival of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. His deal will be officially announced today.

The player, who is on duty with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the friendly games against Corsica and Togo, scored Nigeria’s lone goal in their 1-1 draw against Corsica on Friday.

His move is expected to cost the Hammers £24m, a fee which will make him the most expensive Nigerian player beating the record set by Odion Ighalo when he moved to Chinese side Chanchung Yatai from Watford for £20m.

The post Iheanacho Set To Undergo West Ham Medical appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

