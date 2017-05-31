Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho shuns PSG, Dortmund to remain in Premier League – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Iheanacho shuns PSG, Dortmund to remain in Premier League
Daily Post Nigeria
The striker is set to reject offers to leave England and has shunned interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Hide quoted text. The 20-year-old striker is expected to leave the Etihad this summer in search of more playing
Paris Saint-Germain set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in blockbuster transfer dealThe Independent
Aubameyang transfer: PSG agree deal with Borussia DortmundMetro
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees £70million deal to leave Borussia Dortmund for PSGThe Sun
Who Ate All The Pies –WhoScored.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.