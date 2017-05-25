Iheanacho, Three Others Join Eagles’ Shirt War

Super Eagles players are doing everything possible to convince their coaches that they deserve starting shirts in tomorrow’s international friendly against Corsica, even as the number of players in camp has swelled to 16 as at yesterday evening.

Tomorrow’s match against Corsica is part of the preparation for the Cameroun 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa slated to hold in Uyo next month.

Speaking to The Guardian from France yesterday, Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye disclosed that 12 players had their first training session in the morning with Coach Gernot Rohr leading the exercise, while four others, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Abdullahi Shehu and Mikel Agu, among others, were being expected yesterday.

He noted that Rohr would pick only the best players for the matches against Corsica and Togo, adding that the team would have their final training session today.

“At the moment there are no injury worries in Eagles camp,” he said, adding, “All the invited players are expected to be in camp tomorrow morning (today) to give the coach the chance to plan on the game.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Tunisian arbiter, Youssef Essrayri as the referee for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo.

Essrayri, 40, who became an international referee five years ago, will be assisted by compatriots Yamen Melloulchi (Assistant Referee 1), Hassen Abdelali (Assistant Referee 2) and Said Mohamed Kordi (Fourth Official).

The match commissioner is Andy Quamie from Liberia and Kotey Alexander Neequaye from Ghana will be referee assessor.

Yesterday, the NFF revealed that a team of inspectors from the federation has declared the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo ready for the game against South Africa.

Led by the Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green, the team expressed delight with the state of the pitch during a final inspection carried out on Monday.

__________

