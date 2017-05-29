Iheanacho to earn N1.57bn, twice his City pay at West Ham

Manchester City Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been offered twice his present earning at Man City by West Ham United as his move to the Hammers draw near.

Talks are progressing nicely between Iheanacho’s representatives and West Ham, with Iheanacho also participating in the negotiations which took place during the weekend.

Iheanacho arrived Manchester from the camp of the senior national team of Nigeria on Saturday after helping them draw 1-1 against Corsica, a game he scored Nigeria’s lone goal to help preserve their unbeaten run.

West Ham are willing to pay the 20-year-old £70,000 a week, which is twice what he presently earns at the Etihad after his new deal just before the start of the recently concluded English Premier League in England.

The sum he will earn in a week ýmeans around N1.57 billion per season in Nigerian currency, and will make him the second highest earning Nigerian player in Europe after Victor Moses of Chelsea.

Already his impending transfer to West Ham will make him the most expensive Nigerian player at £24m, four million pounds more than Odion Ighalo who moved to Chinese side Chanchung Yatai for £20m in January from Watford.

