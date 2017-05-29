Iheanacho: West Ham table £20m

West Ham have made a bid for Manchester City’s £20m-rated striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to allow the 20-year-old to leave this summer with West Ham heading up the queue of clubs keen to sign him.

West Ham are unlikely to meet City’s sky-high valuation but they are hopeful of getting a deal done after tabling a first formal bid which is designed to get things moving.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their strike force especially after allowing Jonathan Calleri to leave after having him on loan.

They have also agreed a Bosman-style free transfer deal for City’s Pablo Zabaleta who is out of contract this summer.

