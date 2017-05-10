Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheoma Nnadi Blasts Lady For Saying She Is Not Married

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Iheoma Nnadi took to her Instagram page to wish her man, Emmanuel Emenike a happy birthday as he turned a year older today, but an IG user didn’t like the words she used in describing him. Iheoma posted loved up photos with Emmanuel and wrote; “Happy birthday to the …

The post Iheoma Nnadi Blasts Lady For Saying She Is Not Married appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.