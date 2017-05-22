Ihonvbere Makes History, Wins Own Inaugural Tourney

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

History has been made as the lady captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Grace Ihonvbere, outplayed other ladies to emerge the overall winner of her own inaugural tournament as Captain of the club’s ladies section.

The handicap 14 mother of three recorded a gross score of 85 and 71 nett to emerge winner of the one-day event, tagged ‘Grace Ihonvbere Inaugural Golf Tournament’ held at the 18-holes golf course of the prestigious IBB Golf Club, Abuja.

“I was highly surprised to hear my name as a winner. I played under intense pressure, with so many phone calls, even on the course, on the arrangement for this or that.

“I am really surprised,’’ said the 52-year-old golfer who by virtue of the victory will move to handicap 13.

She later donated her trophy to all the lady golfers who took part in the tournament.

In other results in the tournament, former lady captain Adekunbi Usman emerged first runners-up best nett after a gross of 92 nett of 76.

Joy Udoh who scored 80 on a count back was second runners-up best nett.

In the veteran ladies category, Umbi Wada outplayed others by scoring 82 to emerge Best Nett Player while Mrs Anyanwu emerged the categry’s first runners-up best nett.

The longest drive ladies’ award went to the Lady Captain of Jaji Golf Club and Nigeria’s number one amateur female golfer, Racheal Danjuma with a shot of 207 metres.

Mrs Asomugha won the nearest to the pin ladies’ award with a 16.5 feet shot.

In the men’s division of handicap zero to 14 category, Julius Fadairo scored 68 to emerge the Best Nett, followed by Tayo Atoyebi who was the runners-up best nett with 71.

While thanking dignitaries and golfers who participated in the one day event, lady captain promised that the club will witness series of golfing activities during her tenure. She said with the support of all the ladies in the ladies section, the sky will be her limit to implement to the fullest all her campaign promises. She promised not to disappoint them at end of her tenure

A total of 188 golfers both male and female took part in the inaugural tournament which is the first of its kind in the club.

The post Ihonvbere Makes History, Wins Own Inaugural Tourney appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

