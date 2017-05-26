Ijaw not using other N’Delta tribes as pawns – Loyibo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ijaw not using other N'Delta tribes as pawns – Loyibo
Vanguard
CONVENER of the Niger Delta People's Congress and a leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, High Chief Mike Ekayama Loyibo, has faulted the perception that the Ijaw ethnic group was using other nationalities of the Niger-Delta region as …
Wike, Ayade, Dickson, Oritsejafor, others to be Honoured at NDAMA 2017
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!