Ijaw wasted six years in Presidency under Goodluck Jonathan – Dickson, Bayelsa Gov

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, on Tuesday regretted the six years administration of ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, describing the period as a wasted opportunity for the Ijaws, The Nation reports

Dickson said ministers and other presidential aides from Bayelsa were after selfish interests, thus losing the unique opportunity of attracting development to their domains.

The governor spoke at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, where handful of Ijaw leaders and youths gathered for the annual celebration of their hero, Major Adaka Boroh, who fought and died for the Ijaw struggle for self determination.

Dickson led his deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd) and members of his cabinet to the event.

Also at the event were former Military Administrator of old Rivers State and King of Twon Brass, Alfred Diette-Spiff; wife, daughter, other family members of the late Boroh and some traditional rulers.

For the first time in many years, the two leading Ijaw groups, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) played no role at the event because of leadership crisis ravaging them.

Speaking before laying wreaths at the tomb of Boroh in the Heroes’ Park, Dickson recalled that the persons who served in the Presidency for six years failed to work with him in the quest to bring development to the state.

Instead, he said they were preoccupied with “devilish plot” of unseating him and installing another governor in his stead.

“They suffered from the Bayelsa-Ijaw disease of pulling-him-down syndrome,” Dickson said.

The governor lamented that similar scenario was playing out in the current administration at the federal level, where ministers and aides from the state had refused to use their positions to assist his government’s developmental efforts.

He added: “It is true that we are celebrating Boroh, but ask yourself whether you are doing your bit. Boroh came, saw and did his bit and has gone. I and my team have come and we have taken up the battle from where Boroh stopped and we are doing our duties.

“Each of us must examine ourselves and to be frank we have not done very serious examination in this state and in the Ijaw nation. We cannot blame God. God has been very merciful and kind to us particularly of late.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

