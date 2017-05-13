Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ik Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Comes For Women Who Shade One Another

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Colombian beauty, mother and wife to Ik Ogbonna took to her IG to address women who sham one another over their partners, and also the double standards the society have on women and men when it comes to cheating. She wrote; “I’M SO SICK OF DOUBLE STANDARDS. Help me understand this please: so when …

The post Ik Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Comes For Women Who Shade One Another appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.