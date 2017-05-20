Ikara community leader threatens NPDC over persistent oil spill

By Emmanuel Ovuakporie

The Ikara community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has threatened to unleash the youths of the oil producing community on workers of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) over oil pollution and environmental degradation.

Leader of the community, Lawrence Wilbert made the threat in Abuja when aggrieved members of the community appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions investigating allegations of oil spill caused by the activities of NPDC.

Chairman of the House Committee, Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta expressed dismay at the attitude of NPDC to the summons of the House.

Nkem-Abonta pleaded with the community leader to be patient, noting that the committee would do everything possible to address the complaints made by the community.

His words: “l don’t know how we can achieve the desired change if government officials fail to obey our summons. This is not fair and we can invoke our powers in dealing with this kind of attitude.”

However, lamenting the plight of his community, Wilbert expressed anger that officials of the oil company and other government agencies summoned by the House in respect of the petition submitted by the community consistently failed to appear before the committee.

The post Ikara community leader threatens NPDC over persistent oil spill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

