Ike Chuks drops visuals to “Do Proper” featuring Dotman | Watch on BN
Monster City Records & Softhouse Productions presents the music video to Ike Chuks‘ latest track, “Do Proper” featuring “Akube” crooner, Dotman. The video was directed by Unlimited LA. Hit Play below!
