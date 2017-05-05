Ike Nwachukwu, Ogbeha say development not possible without restructuring

By Emma Elebeke

ABUJA — The recent call by the 2014 National Conference delegates on the President to implement the conference report and restructure Nigeria has continued to generate reactions from eminent Nigerians.

This time, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, and Senator Tunde Ogbeha, have lent their voice in calling for immediate restructuring of the country to put it on the path of growth.

They spoke yesterday at a meeting of eminent Anglicans with the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rev Nicholas Okoh on crucial matters of national importance in Abuja.

Senator Nwachulwu, who frowned at those opposing implementation of the 2014 National Conference report, said there is a lot to benefit from implementing the conference report and also restructuring the country to a be a better place for all to live in and be proud of.

“I am very much in support of restructuring. There is a whole lot to benefit from the 2014 National Conference report. If implemented, it will bring what we have been wishing for our country — peace, fairness, justice, happiness, increased productivity, and of course respect for everyone of us.

“It is unfortunate that some people think it should not be implemented. It is a crime — shame for people to say the 2014 National Conference report should not be implemented.

“Except we restructure our country, we can’t have competition among the zones and in order to really have the best in every Nigerian. If we don’t do that, we might just be seeking for disunity of our country.

“Some of us fought before for our country to be one united country and it pains me when I see speeches being made by people talking against making the best of our country. No one country can be great based on one value system. We must make those changes.

“We started as a federation of three regions, later made it four. Now we have 36 states. All of these seem not to be really working towards our permanent good. We need the recommendations of the National Conference, which if implemented can make our country a better place.”

On his part, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha also expressed his support for implementation of the conference report and restructuring of the country but insisted that the terms and conditions had to be spelt out in a manner that would be fair to all.

“On a personal note, maybe, we need to restructure. Restructuring in what way? We need to restructure to a country in which everybody belongs and has a sense of belonging. That is my own interpretation. A restructured nation, where resources are justly and equitably distributed. That is the restructuring I am talking about.”

Recall that a faction of the delegates to the 2014 National Conference have asked the Presidency to have a rethink over the report of the conference by initiating the process to implement its report.

The delegates at the meeting in Abuja on Tuesday said they will embark on moves to ensure actualization of the conference report as the basis for the conduct of the 2019 polls.

The South-West delegates advocate that implementation of the report is the minimum demand of the region for the conduct of the poll.

Dignitaries at the Tuesday meeting in Abuja included elder statesmen, Chief Olu Falae, General Alani Akinrinade, Chief Edwin Clark, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Professor Jerry Gana, and Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Others are Chief Mike Ozekhome, John Dara, Yinka Odumakin, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Paul Bassi, and Dr Kunle Olajide.

The Abuja meeting is coming up days after most members of the conference from the North, also met in Abuja to warn against implementation of the conference report, which they alleged was doctored to put the North at a disadvantaged position.

The post Ike Nwachukwu, Ogbeha say development not possible without restructuring appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

