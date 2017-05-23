Ikire Pedestrain Bridge In Osun Collapses (Photo)

Ikire Pedestrian bridge in Osun state was brought down by trailer at about some minutes past 7pm today. www.metronaija.com can authoritatively confirm to you that no one died at the time of filing this report.

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/05/photo-pedestrain-bridge-collapses-in.html

The post Ikire Pedestrain Bridge In Osun Collapses (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

