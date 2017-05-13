Pages Navigation Menu

Ikorodu killings: Family in trouble for raising false alarm

Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, said on Saturday that the police were on the trail of a family which allegedly raised the false alarm that resulted in the killing of four persons in Ikorodu. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the family already declared wanted had […]

