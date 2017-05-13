Ikorodu killings: Family in trouble for raising false alarm

Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, said on Saturday that the police were on the trail of a family which allegedly raised the false alarm that resulted in the killing of four persons in Ikorodu. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the family already declared wanted had […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

