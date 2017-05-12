Pages Navigation Menu

Ikoyi Assault: 5 Students Arraigned for Gross Indecency, Wilful Damage among Other Charges

Five students of Ireti Grammar School, in the Falomo, Ikoyi area of Lagos State, have been arraigned in an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court over alleged sexual and physical assault on female students of Falomo Senior High School last week. One Michale Matthew had written about her experience on Wednesday where she said the scissors-wielding boys attempted […]

