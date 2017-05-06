Ikoyi Assault: Four Students Arrested as Police Says no Indication of Rape
The Lagos State government has said that some unruly SSS III students of lreti Senior Grammar School and Falomo Senior High School, both in the Ikoyi area of the state, who were reported to have gone on a rampage and harassed fellow students, especially the girls after the completion of their West African Senior School […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!