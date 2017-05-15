Ikoyigate: Make your findings public, Timi Frank urges Osinbajo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the fight against corruption by the present administration could suffer credibility question if the findings of the Presidential committee investigating the controversial $43million in a Lagos apartment is not released to Nigerians on time.

The committee headed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, was saddled with investigating allegations of corruption against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. Babachir David Lawal.

Frank said the report ought to have been released to show transparency in the war against corruption the same way the Senate has done.

‎

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, Frank said, “the international community are also waiting to see how Nigeria will handle the matter as this singular act could make or mar the war against corruption in Nigeria.

“It is high time this report was made public to prove to the world that our party means it when we say we are fighting corruption, because doing as we have said is the hallmark of integrity in governance.

“The reports of discovery of large amount of money as $43m without true identity of the owner in a country where government cannot pay salaries or increase the meagre amount being paid the hard working civil servants; where poverty, hunger and massive unemployment are the order of the day should not be delayed or swept under the carpet.”

He said that Nigerians actually believe in the integrity of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo the same way they trust President Muhammadu Buhari himself, adding that “this is the time to prove that integrity, because Nigerian masses are suffering for the sins they never committed.”

The Bayelsa born politician, while making reference to how the Senate President Bukola Saraki submitted himself to probe over allegations of corruption by this same government, said :”nobody found guilty should be protected. The NIA and SGF’s reports should no longer be kept away from Nigerians. These reports should be released within the shortest possible time to allay the fears among a section of Nigerians,” Frank said.

The post Ikoyigate: Make your findings public, Timi Frank urges Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

