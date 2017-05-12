Ikpeazu Forgives Detractors in Victory, Seeks Support to Build Abia

By Emmanuel Ugwu, Umuahia Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday said he has forgiven his detractors and those hell bent on removing him from office following the Supreme Court verdict which once again affirmed his victory in the 2015 governorship election.

The Abia governorship seat had been mired in multiple litigations instituted by Ikpeazu’s opponents during 2015 polls as well as his opponents during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary where he emerged as the party’s candidate.

The case instituted by Mr. Uche Ogah appeared the most scary for Ikpeazu as he was almost pushed out of office after Justice Okong Abang then of Abuja High Court nullified his mandate on account of false tax papers. The Appeal Court, however, resolved the matter in Ikpeazu’s favour but Ogah went further to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the appellate court.

But with this victory at the Supreme Court, Ikpeazu declared that his mandate has now been doubly affirmed, referring to the equally favourable judgment he got last year at the Supreme Court in the legal challenge mounted by Mr. Alex Otti who was the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ikpeazu, who spoke with journalists at the Government House after emerging from the chapel where he had gone to pray after receiving the good news from Abuja, said that he was dedicating the victory to the people of Abia who had supported and prayed for him.

Details later…

