Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikpeazu meets Aba shoemakers over Chinese investors – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Ikpeazu meets Aba shoemakers over Chinese investors
The Eagle Online
The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday convened a heart to heart meeting with the leadership of various shoemakers in Aba, under the aegis of Omenka Shoemakers, covering over 14 shoe clusters in Aba, including Ariaria. According to a …
Chinese shoe production in Aba will boost competition – IkpeazuBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.