Ikpeazu'll not join APC—PDP chairman

Vanguard

UMUAHIA—THE Chairman of Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Johnson Onuigbo has said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has no intention of joining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, adding that there is nothing in the …

Kalu tasks Ikpeazu on inclusiveness Daily Trust



all 4 news articles »