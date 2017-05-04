ILE IFE FIESTA AND PEACE CONCERT: Omisore, Obasa, Kwankwaso, Adebutu, Others for Mega Event. Olu Maintain Headlines Fiesta!
The countdown to the biggest event yet in Osun State, ILE IFE FIESTA, which starts with a PEACE CONCERT this year, has definitely taken a bigger dimension as eminent sons of the ancient city have…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!