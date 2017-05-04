Ilie Nastase banned from Wimbledon 2017 for Racist Comment about Serena Williams
Earlier in April, Ilie Nastase made some racist comments about Serena Williams‘ pregnancy, saying “Let’s see what colour it will be. Chocolate with milk?”, read more about that here. After that incident, the Romanian 70-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner, was sent out of the stadium for his bad behaviour. During Great Britain’s Fed Cup tie against Romania, he was […]
