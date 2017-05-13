I’ll Sue You Next Time You Link Me With Galamsey – Okyenhene – Peace FM Online
Peace FM Online
I'll Sue You Next Time You Link Me With Galamsey – Okyenhene
Peace FM Online
The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has threatened to sue the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) the next time it impugns his name to the activities of illegal mining. “I have told my lawyers and family members that anybody that they …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
