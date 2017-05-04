Illegal checkpoints: NAAPD, NPF partners to enforce ban on multiple taxation
NIGERIA Association of Agricultural Products Dealers, NAAPD, has partner the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, to enforce the ban and enforcement of collection of revenues along federal highways, towards ending the intimidation and harassment of its members across the federation. The Secretary General of the association, Chikezie Kingsley who made this known yesterday in an interview […]
