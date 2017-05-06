Illegal fertilizer factory sealed up in Kaduna

Security operatives in Kaduna State have arrested three suspected illegal factory owners who specialised in manufacturing fake and adulterated fertilizers.

In reaction, Governor Nasir El-Rufai hasdirected the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.The joint armed security team, otherwise known as Operation Yaki, discovered the illegal fertilizer factory during a joint operation with the Zaria Police Area Command at Dala village, near Gwargwajia along Zaria-Birnin Gwari road, following a tipoff.

The suspects are Mohammed Lawal Ashiru, alias Baba Karami, Amadu Bello Suleiman and Anas Suleiman.

Items recovered during the raid include a mixing/sealing machine, 226 bags of pure Indorama Urea Fertilizer, 375 bags of adulterated fertilizer with the label FGN Presidential Fertilizer Initiative carrying the logo of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 450 empty bags with the same logo and some reasonable quantity of sand allegedly used in the adulteration process.

Meanwhile, the suspects and the items were handed over to the Zaria Area Police Command for further investigation.

